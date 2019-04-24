Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rolland Ray Walker, 75, of Maryville, MO,

Visitation Thursday, Apr 25, 2019 6:00 PM-8:00 PM Funeral Service Friday, Apr 26, 2019 10:00 AM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Rolland Ray Walker, 75, of Maryville, MO, passed away April 23, 2019 at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, surrounded by loving family.
Rolland was born October 26, 1943 in Maryville, MO. His parents were the late L B Walker and Nora Elma (Chapman) Walker. He was also preceded in death by one sister Wilma Smith, and two brothers Willis and Laymon Walker.
Rolland lived in this area all of his life. He attended West Union Primitive Baptist Church. He graduated from Ravenwood High School, class of 1961.
Rolland worked at the Energizer plant in Maryville, for 25 years. He also farmed, had worked at COOP as a truck driver, and also drove a school bus for Northeast Nodaway School.
On June 30, 1962, at the home of L.B. Day, in Maryville, he was united in marriage to Donna Jean Staten.
Rolland liked to farm and Farmall tractors. He was good with his hands and fixing things. He liked to visit with friends, family, and even strangers, and if a need arose, he was quick to try and fix that too. He was devoted to his wife and family and friends.
His survivors include his wife, Donna, his three children: Carla (Phillip) Rickabaugh, of Maryville, MO, Ritchie (Julie) Walker of Milford, NE, and Connie (Matthew) Meek, of Ft. Worth Texas; grandchildren, Lacy (Matt) Ahal of Labadie, MO, Davin Underwood, Hamburg, GE, Seth (Kerri) Rickabaugh, Bedford, IA, Tanner (Jessica) Rickabaugh, Maryville, Collin (Maddi) Underwood, St. Ann, MO, Richland Walker, Roca NE, Alexander Walker, Milford, NE, Carson Meek, Kearney, MO, and Mollie Meek, FT. Worth, Texas; two great grandchildren, Leena Allen and Lainey Ahal, both of Labadie, MO: his sister and brothers, Evelyn (Vern) Summa, Maryville, Bill (Vicki) Walker, Parnell, MO, and Harley (Jerri) Walker, Parachute, CO; his sister in law, Beverly Walker, Maryville, MO, and brother in law, Ronald Gene Smith, Savannah, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested in Rolland’s name to the Nodaway Nursing Home Maryville, MO, to help with dementia therapy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures remaining near or slightly above average for the next few days as conditions stay dry. For tonight, another dry night with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There could be a little bit of patchy fog as well.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events