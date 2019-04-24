Rolland Ray Walker, 75, of Maryville, MO, passed away April 23, 2019 at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, surrounded by loving family.

Rolland was born October 26, 1943 in Maryville, MO. His parents were the late L B Walker and Nora Elma (Chapman) Walker. He was also preceded in death by one sister Wilma Smith, and two brothers Willis and Laymon Walker.

Rolland lived in this area all of his life. He attended West Union Primitive Baptist Church. He graduated from Ravenwood High School, class of 1961.

Rolland worked at the Energizer plant in Maryville, for 25 years. He also farmed, had worked at COOP as a truck driver, and also drove a school bus for Northeast Nodaway School.

On June 30, 1962, at the home of L.B. Day, in Maryville, he was united in marriage to Donna Jean Staten.

Rolland liked to farm and Farmall tractors. He was good with his hands and fixing things. He liked to visit with friends, family, and even strangers, and if a need arose, he was quick to try and fix that too. He was devoted to his wife and family and friends.

His survivors include his wife, Donna, his three children: Carla (Phillip) Rickabaugh, of Maryville, MO, Ritchie (Julie) Walker of Milford, NE, and Connie (Matthew) Meek, of Ft. Worth Texas; grandchildren, Lacy (Matt) Ahal of Labadie, MO, Davin Underwood, Hamburg, GE, Seth (Kerri) Rickabaugh, Bedford, IA, Tanner (Jessica) Rickabaugh, Maryville, Collin (Maddi) Underwood, St. Ann, MO, Richland Walker, Roca NE, Alexander Walker, Milford, NE, Carson Meek, Kearney, MO, and Mollie Meek, FT. Worth, Texas; two great grandchildren, Leena Allen and Lainey Ahal, both of Labadie, MO: his sister and brothers, Evelyn (Vern) Summa, Maryville, Bill (Vicki) Walker, Parnell, MO, and Harley (Jerri) Walker, Parachute, CO; his sister in law, Beverly Walker, Maryville, MO, and brother in law, Ronald Gene Smith, Savannah, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Rolland’s name to the Nodaway Nursing Home Maryville, MO, to help with dementia therapy.