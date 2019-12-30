Roma Anne Marshall, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

She was born March 4, 1932 to Jesse and Edith Lambeth on their farm near Lebanon, Missouri. Roma attended school taught by her mother at Stoutland, Missouri, then attended University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Missouri where she met her spouse of 68 years, William “Bill” Dudley Marshall, they were married August 5, 1951.

They had two sons and a daughter whom they raised in Kansas City, Missouri where she was a cub scout den mother, United Way volunteer, charter founding member of Hillside Christian Church and Sunday School teacher. Roma and Bill moved to Des Moines, Iowa to Houston, Texas and then moved to St. Joseph, Missouri to be close to family and joined Ashland United Methodist Church.

She and Bill traveled the U.S. upon his retirement and also overseas from Maine to California and Canada, Scandinavia, Europe and Russia. Her home hobbies were playing bridge, crafts, restoring antiques, a talented upholsterer, and self-taught to cane chairs. Roma would restore dolls using her sewing talent to customize clothes and outfits for hundreds of dolls donated to missions and orphanages at Christmas. She also loved to read.

The past few years she struggled with many health issues including lupus, breast cancer and heart problems. A special thank you to Mosaic Hospice, especially Sarah, Shelly, Krystal, and Laurie for helping her on the final journey.

Roma was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Dudley Marshall; children, Rick Marshall (Pat), Elsmore, Kansas, Mona Marshall (Dr. Paul), St. Joseph, Missouri, Brad Marshall (Teresa), Signal Mountain, Tennessee; five grandsons, J.W., Jesse (Lindsey), Mason, Drew (Devin), Matthew, one granddaughter, Alex; great-granddaughter, Regan; step-great-granddaughter, Roslyn; one future great-grandchild; plus special close friend, Patty Maxin, Houston, Texas.

Farewell Services 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made to a charity or church of donor’s choice.