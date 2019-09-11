Ron Lewis, 83, of St. Joseph, MO

Ron Lewis, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away September 9, 2019.

Ron was born on January 4, 1936, in Higbee, Missouri to the late Earl and Pauline (White) Lewis.

He was a graduate of LaPlata High School 1954. He spent the majority of his career at Grim-Smith Hospital (Kirksville, MO) as a hospital administrator. Prior to his retirement, he sold real estate in the Kirksville area.

He married Lexie Webb Boland on November 23, 1988 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ron had an outgoing personality that led to great success in his career as well as him making many special friendships. He was the most kind, pleasant person that you could ever meet and he loved visiting with everyone. Ron enjoyed hunting mushrooms and collecting antiques. He loved watching all sporting events and loved reminiscing about his son (Brett) playing football for MU and his sons (Colby & Gentry) winning the Milan Football State Championship in 1993 . He was an avid newspaper reader and was always up on the most current events. He loved his family and will be missed by everyone who loved him.

In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his first wife, Geneva Lewis; father-in-law, Chet Danielson.

Surviving family: wife, Lexie Lewis; children, Randy Lewis, Lisa Collins (Mark), Brett Lewis (Mary Ann), Colby Boland, Gentry Boland, Whitney Barker (Chad); grandchildren, Jessica Austermann (Greg), Scott Lewis, Heidi Hays, Corey Hays, Jillian Engel (Nate), Corbin Collins (Brooke), Natalie Merick (Ryan), Andrew Lewis (Catherine) , Hannah Chancey (Cameron), Aaliyah Barker, Jacie Barker, Eva Barker and Mateo Boland; great-grandchildren, Andrew Hays, Hudson Austermann, Carter Austermann, Thayne Collins, Tayten Collins and Traycen Collins; sister, Doris Bailey (Pete); mother-in-law, Lorene Danielson; sisters-in-law, Melody Cackin and Tiffani Webb-Danielson; seven nieces.

Per, his wishes Ron will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A private Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held at a later date.

The family has requested memorials be made to Mosaic Hospice or Alzheimer's Association.