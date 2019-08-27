Clear

Ron Singleton, 61, White Cloud, Kansas

Ron Singleton, 61, White Cloud, Kansas, passed away August 23, 2019.

Ron was born on July 5, 1958 in St. Joseph to the late Spencer and Amy (Wright) Singleton. He was also preceded in death by two nephews.

Ron loved spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Pony Express Museum Education Committee.

Survivors: sister, Teri Singleton; Judy Singleton Beemer; one niece and two nephews; numerous cousins, and many friends.

Per his wishes, Mr. Singleton has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be held at a later date.

