Ron Wattenbarger, 63

Ron Wattenbarger, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:47 AM

He was born November 24, 1958, in Roswell, New Mexico to Kenneth and Hope (Hundall) Wattenbarger.
Ron married Yong Choe February 5, 1979. She survives of the home.
He proudly served in the Air Force from February 14, 1978 to June 8, 1992.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include sons, Rick Wattenbarger, Steven Wattenbarger (Tina); grandchildren, Christopher, Jeffrey, Lucas, Zadie, Brandon and Reece; brother, Tony Wattenbarger (Alice); nephews, Nate and Jeremy Wattenbarger.
Natural Farewell under the Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

