Ronald A. Lawrence, 65,

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 2:09 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ronald's Obituary
Ronald A. Lawrence, 65, passed away March 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Ronald was born in St. Joseph, MO on September 19, 1953 to Ronald & Dorothy (Miller) Lawrence. He graduated from Central High School and attended Missouri Western State College. At the age of 19 he went to work at Southwestern Bell and retired after 32 years from AT&T. Ronald was a 32° Mason, a member of Moila Shriners, St. Joseph Eagles Lodge and the NRA.
Ronald was a loving father and husband and was so proud of his children. He loved music, enjoyed playing golf and never met a stranger. He was a loyal friend to many people.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; daughters, Mayme & Deanna Lawrence; brother, Paul Lawrence and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior.

