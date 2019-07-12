Obituary

Ronald C. Manville

1951-2019

Ronald C. Manville, 68, Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.

He was born August 31, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Ronald was an IRS manager for the Internal Revenue Service in Kansas City, Missouri. He also served as Fire Chief, firefighter and treasurer of the board for the Dearborn Area Fire Protection District

Ronald was a life-long resident of Dearborn and made many long-lasting friendships. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Winifred (Ramey) Manville.

Survivors include daughter, Samantha Davis (Luke); grandchildren, Mackenzie and Jaxson Davis.

The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Dearborn Area Fire Protection District. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.