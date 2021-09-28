Clear
Ronald (Chub) Lewis Kirk, 68

Ronald (Chub) Lewis Kirk, 68, passed away September 16, 2021.

Altamont, Missouri - Ronald (Chub) Lewis Kirk, 68, passed away September 16, 2021.
He was born November 21, 1952 in Cameron, Missouri to Les Kirk and Rosa Lea (Courter) Kirk Seaman.

Ronald was a 1972 graduate of LaMonte High School, LaMonte, Missouri.
He later attended Crowder Technical School, where he graduated and acquired a license in Water and Wastewater Treatment.

He married Anna Marie Olsen, daughter of Junior and Mary Virginia, on September 19, 1976 in Altamont, MO.

Ron worked for the City of Maryville, MO at the Water Treatment Plant in 1977. He worked for Eveready Battery from 1978 through 2000 and Crossroads Correctional Center for
15 years until retiring.

Ron was a devout Christian who accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at young age and was baptized in the Winston Baptist church. He was ordained a Deacon at the Coffey Baptist church in 2008. Ron and Anna later moved their memberships to Alta Vista Baptist church where he served as a deacon.

Ron found a lot of joy being with his children, grandchildren, and then was blessed to able to enjoy great grandchildren. He loved spending time with them.

Ron enjoyed riding his Harleys, watching football (especially the Kansas City Chiefs), playing card and dice games, watching boxing, and listening to the Beatles.

Preceding him in death were his parents and Don's sister, Barbara.

Survivors: wife, Anna, of the home; daughters, Koressa April, babydoll, (Ray), Lena Marie, beans, (Greg ), both of Altamont ; 1 brother, Don (Sue) Kirk, Diamond,MO; 7 grandchildren, Colton (Sam),
Kaitlin (Colby), Kyler (Bria), Calyssa, Maddie, Addi, and Eli; 6 great-grandchildren Braelynn, Brantley, Addilynn, Bryson and expecting in February Braxson and Ryker.

Celebration of life: 3:00 PM, Monday September 20, 2021, at Alta Vista Baptist Church, Weatherby Visitation: one hour prior to the service, 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alta Vista Baptist Church or to the American Diabetes Foundation.

