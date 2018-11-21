Ronald D. Lewis, 86, of Maryville, Mo

Ronald D. Lewis, 86, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at the SSM/St Francis Hospital.

Ron was born in Hopkins, MO on September 20, 1932. His parents were Oliver “Petis” and Iva Mae (Browning) Lewis. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his first wife Hazel (Hollensbe) Lewis; son Dan Lewis and grandson Robbie Lewis; brothers Murrin and Paul Lewis; sister and brother in law, Joyce and Dean Noblet; two half-brothers, James and Raymond Lewis, and nephew Tom Lewis.

Ron proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.

Ron married Hazel Hollensbe in 1950, and she passed away in July of 1990. On December 26, 1992 he married Carolyn Roney Zirfas, who survives of the home.

Ron operated a furnace and air conditioning service for many years in Maryville, and later retired after 20 years from Eveready Battery also of Maryville.

Other survivors are sons, Richard (Milllie), Robert (Lynn), and Donnis (Rita) Lewis; step daughter Tanya (Jeff) Rosencrants, brother Carl (Joyce) Lewis, sister in law Zattie Lewis, and Penny Sheley; daughter in law, Rita Ann (Lewis) Hayes; 10 grandchildren, four step grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He was a man of many talents was always willing to lend a hand. Loved by all who knew him, he will be greatly missed.

Memorials services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. The interment will be later in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home following the funeral service.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.