Ronald D. Sharp, 78, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

He was born January 2, 1943 in Trenton, Missouri, to Glen and Melvina (McWaid) Sharp. He was raised on a farm between Galt and Spickard, Missouri.

Ronald attended Trenton Junior College and Northeast Missouri State Teachers College.

He married Gloria Johnston on April 17, 1964. She survives of the home.

Ronald’s favorite part of his career was being the owner of a custom motorcycle business in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he built some of the first trikes. He and Gloria traveled all over the United State on motorcycles, logging at least 50,000 miles. He supported many biker organizations’ charities.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson.

Survivors include his wife; children, Terry, Barry, Karri, and Joanna Sharp; sister, M. Ruth Sharp; grandchildren, Adaira, Jessica, Zachary, Brad, Shelby, Tavyn and Rien; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.