Ronald Dean Kennedy September 19, 1942 – February 2, 2019

Ronald D. Kennedy

1942-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Ronald Dean Kennedy, 76, Cameron, passed away on February 2, 2019.

Ronald was born on September 19, 1942 in Kingston, MO to Charles Theodore and Helen Irene (Adkinson) Kennedy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Pauletta.

Survivors: son, Donnell Kennedy, Greeley, CO; 3 sisters, Mary (Bill) Baber, Cameron, Shirley Kennedy, Cameron and Mildred Haley, Trenton, MO; nieces and nephews.

Mr. Kennedy has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Inurnment: Cameron Memory Gardens. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.