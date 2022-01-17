Ronald Dennis Ogo 73, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in Saint Joseph. He was born May 3, 1948 in Barrigada, Guam, son of the late Maria Villagomez & Ramon Ogo. He graduated from James Madison High School. He served in the United States Army, and he is a veteran of the Viet Nam War. He retired from the City of San Diego, and was the Breakfast Prep person at Holiday Inn Express in St. Joseph, MO. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Daniel and David Ogo. He is survived by fiancé, Jeanette Teem of the home, daughter, Linda Ogo of San Diego, CA, brothers, Joseph and Raymond Ogo, sisters, Eloisa Scott, Doris Fox, and Debbie Nowakowski, Jeanette's four sons: Roger(Roselyne), Craig (Heidi), Todd (Dorinda), and Scott (Gabi) Teem, and he was the greatest papa to his Sophie, Aiden & Aria. Ron was such a great guy, and a true friend of the Bowling community of Saint Joseph. He was known well by all ages. His absence will be noticed by regular bowlers, senior bowlers, and most of all Junior bowlers. He devoted hundreds of hours to kids “thirsting” to learn the game. Aside from his unrelenting coaching, his bowling accomplishments were lofty and many, scoring several 300 games. He was certainly Saint Joseph bowling Hall of Fame worthy if not Missouri State Hall of Fame. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.