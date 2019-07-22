Ronald E Shackelford June 19, 1926 - July 20, 2019

Ronald E. Shackelford, 93, of Clarksdale, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Son of Robert and Vera Hamilton Shackelford, he was born June 19, 1926, and grew up in Stewartsville, MO with his brother, Robert F. Shackelford, Jr. and his three cousins, Alleene Keesaman (Leslie), Gladise (Terri) Hausman (LeRoy) and Darleene Saunders (Gordon).

Ron married Virginia Jo Cone and moved to Clarksdale where they raised five daughters, Jan Donovan (Robert), St. Charles, MO; Debbie McClure (Michael) and Suzan Taylor (Ron), St. Joseph, MO; Patricia Garver (Michael), Gaithersburg, MD; and Ann Peacher (Steve Messerschmidt), Kansas City, MO. A proud patriarch, he claimed that his 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren all looked just like him.

Ron wore many hats, but was best known for auctioneering. He enjoyed all types of sales and frequently shared his talent to raise funds for various charities, including Camp Quality and other community organizations. They knew he would never say no to a request for his help. He served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and worked for Hartford Insurance Company and the US Bankruptcy Court.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brother, wife, daughter Patti and cousin Darleene.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. A private family inurnment will be held.