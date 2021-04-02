Clear
Ronald E. Sleeth, 71

Ronald "Ron" E. Sleeth 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital.

Ronald "Ron" E. Sleeth 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born June 11, 1949 in Maryville, MO, son of the late Deloris and Clarence "Sam" Sleeth. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and attended two years at Missouri Western State College. He served in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam War. He worked at Ruan Trucking for many years as a mechanic then a Truck Driver. He enjoyed mud racing his packman truck, and he was an avid Chiefs fan. Ron was a member of the Northwest Mudders Club, and he was a Baptist. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers; David and Rick Sleeth. Survivors include, wife, Gloria Sleeth of the home, daughters, Diane Davis and Tina Brant, 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and a brother, Alan Sleeth of Savannah, MO.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dan Kercher officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors under the Auspices of the United States Navy.

