Clear

Ronald E. Webb, 56

A Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 10:44 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ronald E. Webb
1963-2020

Ronald E. Webb, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He was born February 27, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Ronald enjoyed going to the lake, NASCAR, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Webb; step-father, Bill Moore; grandmother, Reva Sowards.
Survivors include children, Erica Henslee (Eric), Andrew Webb (Miranda), Joshua Webb (Jacy), Corey Webb, Sarah Webb; grandchildren, Kenna, Libby, Baylor, Landon, Paiten, Charlee; parents, Rita Moore and Ronald Webb (Pam); sisters, Michelle Springs (Frankie), Christina Hanson (Don); numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Monday was a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to rise a sunshine moved into the area. The clouds will start to move back in by tomorrow night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories