Ronald E. Webb

1963-2020

Ronald E. Webb, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He was born February 27, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Ronald enjoyed going to the lake, NASCAR, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Webb; step-father, Bill Moore; grandmother, Reva Sowards.

Survivors include children, Erica Henslee (Eric), Andrew Webb (Miranda), Joshua Webb (Jacy), Corey Webb, Sarah Webb; grandchildren, Kenna, Libby, Baylor, Landon, Paiten, Charlee; parents, Rita Moore and Ronald Webb (Pam); sisters, Michelle Springs (Frankie), Christina Hanson (Don); numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.