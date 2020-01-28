Ronald Edward Wilkinson 80, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 surrounded by his family at home.

He was born September 7, 1939 in Washington, Kansas, to Raymond and Bernice (Elliott) Wilkinson.

Ronald attended school in Washington, Kansas. He married Karen Ostrander on August 7, 1961 in Wichita, Kansas. They were happily married for 56 years. Ronald moved to Topeka, Kansas in 1962, where he managed the Kaw Lumber Company. Several years later he began his career with Southland Corporation as a convenience store manager. He moved the family to Kansas City, Missouri in 1973, when he was promoted to Regional Midwest Store Inspector. He lived there until retirement.

Ronald and Karen bought their dream home outside Cameron, Missouri in 2002. He enjoyed the country life, gardening, fishing on his ponds, traveling and going to auctions. Kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids were an immeasurable part of his life at the country house. He delighted in teaching them life lessons, joking with them, and sharing his life with them. Ronald accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in the late 1980’s at a Jimmy Swaggart revival. He enjoyed attending Sunday School and Worship services.

Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Ostrander) Wilkinson; his parents, Raymond & Bernice (Elliott) Wilkinson; and five siblings.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Ann (Arthur) Flores, Sheridan, AR; his daughter, Tina (Mark) Hackett, St. Joseph, MO; his grandchildren: Anthony (Michaela ) Flores, Hannah Flores, Ethan Flores, Abraham (Tess) Hackett, Grace (Frankie) Jarrett, Jonathan (Dava Jo) Hackett, Elizzabeth (Tim) Tandy, Jonah Hackett, Morgan Hackett, Lydia Hackett, Ezekiel Hackett; great-grandchildren: Eleanore, Violet, Boaz & Ezra Hackett; Rivers, Bear & Birdie Jarrett; Nevaeh, Zoey, & Matthias Hackett; Abbigail, Jethro & Lucy Tandy; his brother, Paul Wilkinson; and many nieces and nephews.

Ronald has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Cameron, MO.