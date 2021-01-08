Cameron, Missouri- Ronald Eugene Kincade, 78, of Cameron, passed away on December 10, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1942 in Millgrove, Missouri to Alma and Mae (Oyler) Kincade.

Ron was a graduate of Princeton High School, class of 1960 and worked at Ford Motor Company until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by: parents, Alma and Mae Kincade; brother, Donald Dwayne Kincade, and sister, Delila Tharp.

Survivors: wife, Patsy (Brummett) Kincade, of the home; 4 daughters, Teresa (Darrell) Hudlemeyer, Liberty, Missouri, Cynthia (Donnie) Jones, Smithville, Missouri, Sarah Kincade, Cameron, Missouri and Abigail Kincade, Faucett, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, Amanda, Emily, Audrey. Abigail, Rebecca, Carrie, Jacob and Mellissa; 9 great-grandchildren, Cassius, Lilly, Keaton, Leigha, Micha, Isabella, Michael, Jaxon and Adley; 2 sisters, Rose Lee (Paul) Dragoo, Ames, Iowa and Dorothy (Keith) Bracewell, Liberty, Missouri, and brother, Robert (Alidia) Kincade, Trenton, Missouri.

Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, December 14, 2020, First Baptist, Cameron, Missouri.

Visitation: 10:00 AM-11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.

Burial in Packard Cemetery.

Memorial Fund: Cameron First Baptist Church.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.