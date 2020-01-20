Ronald J. Sheridan, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
He was born April 10, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ronald enjoyed life and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nadine (Merritt) Sheridan; sister, Connie Chambers.
Survivors include girlfriend of 22 years, Sherrell Kendall; daughters, Jessica Kendall (William Reynolds), Tonya Dickerson; 6 grandchildren; brothers, Larry, Randy, Roger Sheridan; sister, Katrina Sheridan; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Ronald’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
No services are scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
