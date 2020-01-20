Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ronald J. Sheridan, 71

No services are scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:58 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ronald J. Sheridan, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
He was born April 10, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ronald enjoyed life and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nadine (Merritt) Sheridan; sister, Connie Chambers.
Survivors include girlfriend of 22 years, Sherrell Kendall; daughters, Jessica Kendall (William Reynolds), Tonya Dickerson; 6 grandchildren; brothers, Larry, Randy, Roger Sheridan; sister, Katrina Sheridan; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Ronald’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -4°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -8°
Savannah
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -4°
Cameron
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Fairfax
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -4°
Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories