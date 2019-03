Ronald James Wood December 23, 1938 - March 02, 2019

Ronald James Wood 80, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in a St. Joseph health care center. He was born December 23, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Jessie Irene (Miller) and Joseph H. Wood. He graduated from Benton High School, and attended one year at Maryville College. He served in the United States Army, and owned and operated Woods Grocery Markets for over 50 years. He enjoyed feeding the birds, and he was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Joe, Fred, and Franklin Wood, sisters, Norma Giseburt, Mary E. Wood, twin sisters, and companion, Debbie Huffman. Survivors include: former wife, Barbara J. Wood, daughter, Jenny (Darrel) Schildknecht, King City, MO., step daughter, Terri (Darrel) Mead, step son, Rolland Mace, brother, Frank (Eva) Wood, sister, Charlotte Majewski of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Chantal Schildknecht, Paige (Tyler) Fleetwood, and Dakota Schildknecht, nine nieces and nephews: Mark Majewski, Eric Majewski, Jenny Odell, Lorrie Deshon, Mike Giseburt, Linda Thomas, Jerry Giseburt, and Cheryl Wood, who was Ron's caretaker. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:30 am at Horigan Chapel. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Wednesday with the family to receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Building Fund.