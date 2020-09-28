Ronald Kyle Nelson, 61

Ronald Kyle Nelson entered this world on May 26, 1959 and departed it on his own terms on September 18, 2020. He was born in Herculaneum, Missouri, the son of Ray and Beverly Nelson. To his friends and family he was affectionately known as Pork Chops.

A life long resident of the Platte County area, Ron graduated from North Platte High School at Dearborn, Missouri in 1977, where he anchored the defensive line for the Panthers, earning Honorable Mention All-Conference honors as a nose tackle in his senior year. He went on to obtain his bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Missouri Western State University and his Masters degree in Social Work from the University of Central Missouri. He devoted his professional career to working with disadvantaged youth as the Head of Residential Counseling at the Excelsior Springs Job Corp Center for more than 30 years.

Ron loved to have a good time. He staged epic parties, first at the Cracker Box Palace on Z Highway and later at the Crab Shack on Fourth Street in Platte City. If the Chiefs were playing, the game was on TV at the Shack and everyone was welcome. The party never started until Pork Chops arrived and it never ended until Pork Chops left. And he was always the last one to leave.

Ron loved fast cars. Hot Rods. Corvettes and Dusters. And of course, his beloved 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS. He destroyed more than a few of them, but he somehow miraculously survived each one to tell the tales that became part of his legend.

Ron loved music. Rock-N-Roll music. Hard Rock music. And the louder the better. When he entered any party his first words were usually "turn it up!" He was particularly fond of the the music of the Doors. He found a kindred spirit in Jim Morrison whose poetry somehow spoke to Ronnie in a special way.

Ron loved his family and his friends, especially his long time companion Kathy McKay who survives him. He is also survived by his mother Beverly, his brother Michael, his brother Danny and his wife Debbie, his brother Ricky, and his nephews Dustin Nelson, Hal Nelson, Dane Hubbs and Drew Hubbs. He was preceded in death by his father Ray.

Ron was a generous friend and brother to all who knew him. And he never met a stranger. If you were his friend, you were a friend for life. Our world is a lesser place without him in it. We pray that he has finally found relief from the burdens of life and that he will rest in peace forever. A celebration of Ron's life is being planned. All his friends will be welcome to attend.