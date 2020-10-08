Clear
Ronald L. Sipes, 74

Service: Monday, October 5th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 9:57 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ron L. Sipes
1946-2020

Ron L. Sipes, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.
He was born August 4, 1946 to Lewis and Dorothy (Flack) Sipes.
Ron was a Lafayette High School graduate. Ron also graduated from Rolla School of Engineering, where he became an electrical engineer. He earned his master’s degree while serving in the Air Force as a Captain.
Ron lived in the Boston, Massachusetts area for many years. He enjoyed watching baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Survivors include his sister, Linda Lancey (Larry); niece, Jennifer Perkins (John), all of St. Joseph, Missouri; nephew, Jeremy Lancey, Kansas City, Missouri; great-nephew, Zachary Perkins; great-niece, Rachel Perkins; numerous extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Baptist Church of St. Joseph, Missouri.

