Ronald Lee Cooper, 46, Liberty, MO

Obituary
Ronald L. Cooper
1972-2019
Liberty, Missouri- Ronald Lee Cooper, 46, Liberty, died on June 22, 2019.
Ronald was born on August 18, 1972.
Survivors: Sister, Susan (John) Spick, Cameron; nephew, Ryan Macek; 2 nieces, Kelley Macek and Lana Spick; great-nephew, Mathew Macek.
Mr. Cooper has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the funeral home for expenses. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
