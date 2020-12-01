Clear
Ronald Lee Dombrowski, 69

Ronald Lee Dombrowski, 69, of St. Joseph, died October 29, 2020. Ronald was born January 13, 1951 to Joseph and Rose (Carroll) Dombrowski.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

He had worked in inventory management with Walmart.

Survivors include two nephews, Frank Dombrowski, Karl Dombrowski; a niece Rosemarie Dombrowski; great-nieces, great nephews; other relatives and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Regina and a brother Richard.

He loved animals and played baseball when he was younger.

Ronald has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time.

