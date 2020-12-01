Ronald Lee Dombrowski, 69, of St. Joseph, died October 29, 2020. Ronald was born January 13, 1951 to Joseph and Rose (Carroll) Dombrowski.

He had worked in inventory management with Walmart.

Survivors include two nephews, Frank Dombrowski, Karl Dombrowski; a niece Rosemarie Dombrowski; great-nieces, great nephews; other relatives and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Regina and a brother Richard.

He loved animals and played baseball when he was younger.

Ronald has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time.