Ronald Lee Schneider, 77

Ronald L. Schneider, 77, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Anthology of Burlington Creek in Kansas City, MO. Ron was born June 16, 1942 in K.C., MO to Sylvester Paul and Geraldine Rosina (Dover) Schneider. He was raised in the Lee’s Summit area and was a 1960 graduate of the Lee’s Summit High School. Ron married Judith Ann Maupin on May 5, 1963 at the Lee’s Summit Christian Church. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy, and was stationed in Hawaii for four years, before returning to the Midwest; finally settling in Platte City. During his working life, Ron served as a Safety Inspector for the FAA in K.C., MO. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Platte City, where he served as a deacon. Ron was a private pilot, Ham radio operator, and enjoyed woodworking. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ron is survived by his wife Judith; his children Cynthia (Jeff) Kerns of Brillion, WI, Michelle (Tom) Hins of Newcastle, OK, and Dan (Lori) Schneider of Platte City; 10 grandchildren Jessica (Aaron), Jacqueline (David), Jeffrey, Joelle, Josiah, Melissa (Christian), Melanie (Trevor), Taylor, Casey, and Carston; and 8 great grandchildren, with 1 on the way. A private family graveside service, with military honors, will take place at the Platte City Cemetery. Online condolences can be left on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.