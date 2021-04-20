Ronald Lee Worley, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 surrounded by his family at home.

He was born July 27, 1930 in Texhoma, Oklahoma to Cecil and Mary (Stull) Worley.

Ronald married Ruby M. Edwards on July 2, 1954. She preceded him in death on November 9, 2020.

Ronald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He worked at Southwestern Bell for more than 30 years and retired in 1990.

Ronald loved fishing, camping, time with family, and playing cards with his siblings on Thursday afternoons. He loved to tinker with things, would help anyone who needed it, and could fix anything. He was always happy.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandson, Jeffery Worley; brothers, Richard, Larry, and Sherman Worley; and sister, Rose Marie Miller.

Survivors include his children, Steve Worley (Elaine), Roger Worley, and Connie Bowers (Jim); seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and brother, Leroy Worley (Irene).

The family would like to give special thanks to Freudenthal Hospice for their care of our parents.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Freudenthal Hospice.