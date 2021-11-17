ELWOOD, KS Ronald M. Kuschell, 93, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Ron was born on January 7, 1928, to Walter Russell and Helen (Purvis) Kuschell. He lived most all his life in Elwood. He ran several Texaco stations in St. Joseph. Ron worked for Wire Rope in St. Joseph, Missouri and retired in 1993. Ron was a lover of horses and the American Royal. He was particularly fond of his stallion “Vic.” Ron loved to travel with his wife Barb. He loved his family, the Kansas City Chiefs and KU basketball.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Ron married Barbara Vandermark. She preceded him in death in 2003. He was also preceded by his parents, daughter, Ronda Kuschell and 2 sisters.

Survivors include his son, Gary Kuschell of Elwood, Kansas

2 granddaughters; Jada McClintick (Brian)

Kayla Kuschell

4 great-grandchildren; Tristen Thomas, Jackson Thomas, Cassidy Thomas and Ellie Vrab

GRAVESIDE: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation: family will receive friends 6-8 pm Monday at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Monday.