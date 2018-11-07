Ronald R. Bradley, Sr., 72, of St. Joseph, Mo

Ronald R. Bradley, Sr., 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Ronald was born February 26, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Edward and Laura (Jackson) Bradley.

On July 25, 1970 Ronald married Carolee Ott in St. Joseph.

Ronald was a member of Freeman Baptist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, going to the rifle range, movies and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, his son Brent C Bradley and his brother Dymond Bradley.

He is survived by his wife Carolee of the home, his sons Ronald R. Bradley, Jr. and Ryan C. Bradley, and his sister Wanda "Darlene" Molt.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday November 8, 2018 in our chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Reverend Vernon Maggart officiating. Interment Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Freeman Baptist Church.