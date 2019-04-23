Ronnie's Obituary

Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Parker, Jr. 50, of Savannah, passed away unexpectedly at Mosaic Life Care Center on Saturday, April 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Ronnie was born on February 23, 1969 in St. Joseph to Ronald Ray Parker, Sr., and Mical (Gray) Parker. He graduated from Hosanna Christian School a part of the class of 1987.

On November 13, 1999, he married Lea Abel in St. Joseph; and celebrated 19 years of marriage. Together, they raised their family and looked forward to spending time in Branson.

Ronnie worked as a machine operator for Nestle Purina for over 26 years.

Outside of work, Ronnie was a man who loved his faith and his church, the Lighthouse Church of Fillmore, MO. He was a sports enthusiast, a former baseball and basketball player and was an avid NASCAR fan. A special bond he shared with his son, Gabriel, was attending the races and Sundays spent together watching them on TV. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. Ronnie was also a KC Royals fan who enjoyed treating his father, brother and son to an annual trip to Kauffman Stadium.

Above all Ronnie loved his family: He was a devoted father and husband. He will be remembered for going above and beyond to make the Christmas holidays special for them. He was the eternal holiday enthusiast leading the games and activities. He was a huge supporter of his children and grandchildren in all that they did, he could always be found watching his daughter, Morgan, play volleyball and attending his grandchildren's activities.

Ronnie recently spent a week in Southern Arkansas with his father-in-law, Ted. After the passing of Ted's own son, Aaron, Ronnie had the honor of filling those shoes and looked forward to their annual fishing trip.

Ronnie also loved his fellow man, being a Crystal Giver for the United Way.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Aaron Abel and his grandparents, Thomas and Freda Parker and Lon and Leafhie Gray.

Ronnie is survived by: wife, Lea; children Allison (Jacob) Elder, Ashley, Aimee, Gabriel and Morgan Parker; grandchildren, Lily and Lila Elder; Maverick, Kingston and Preston Losson, Brant and Bryden Farley; siblings, Robin (Donnie) Radmer, Debbie (Larry) Davis, Jeff (Becki) and Tim (Shawna) Parker; parents, Ronald Sr. and Mical; numerous nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, Ted and Marcia Abel.

Funeral Service 5:00 PM Thursday, April 25, at the Lighthouse Church in Fillmore, MO , where the family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Thursday. Interment following at Fillmore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, plants are suggested or memorial contributions to Inter Serv are preferred