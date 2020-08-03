Ronald "Ron" David Danner 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. He was born April 6, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Bonny and Richard Danner Sr. He graduated from Benton High School, Class of 1968. He worked at Nestle's for over 30 years, and the East Hills Shopping Center in the Maintenance Department. He enjoyed reading, puzzles, collecting Santa Clause's, and owls. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Richard Jr., and Randy Danner, and a sister, Bonny Lyn Gabriel. Survivors include, sisters, Linda (Dave) Dillon, The Colony, TX, Shirley (Leon) Sanger, Lacombe, LA, Beverly (Carl ) Murphy, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Robert (Michelle) Danner, Olathe, KS, sisters-in-law, Pat Danner and Candie Danner, brother-in-law, Bryan Gabriel, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 p.m. on Tuesday with funeral service and livestream services: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter.