Ronald "Ron" Lee Schweizer, 89

Ronald (Ron) Lee Schweizer left this world on October 16, 2021, at the age of 89 in his hometown of Amazonia, Missouri.

Ron was born to Pauline and Lloyd Schweizer on January 27, 1932. Ron attended Liggett Elementary School and was a 1950 graduate of Savannah High School. After graduating high school, Ron joined the Navy in 1952.

Upon leaving the Navy, Ron took over his family’s dairy farm north of Amazonia until he retired to become a US Postman. On August 21, 1959 he married the love of his life Eva Jean Totten. Together they raised their three children in Amazonia, Danny, Kim & Craig.

Ron enjoyed his community and contributed greatly by building the Amazonia Ball Fields, assisting in the creation of the community building, and owning a local hardware store. He also enjoyed coaching many local softball teams. His favorite past time was sharing stories from his community. He also enjoyed yearly mushroom hunting adventures and sharing a laugh with anyone he met. He was a member of the American Legion, Saint John’s Church, Amazonia Lion’s Club and Andrew County Democrats for many years.

Ron was a family man and took pride in each of his loved ones. He is survived by his children: Danny Schweizer (Dianne), Kim Scanlan (Mike), and Craig Schweizer (Jodi); grandchildren Brandon Schweizer (Andrea), Michael Scanlan, Brooke Lehman (Hunter), Jennifer Scanlan, Lauren Schweizer, Makayla Schweizer, and Francesca Nellesen; 7 great grandchildren; and his sister Betty Fairbanks. Ron was preceded in death by his brother Larry Schweizer.

Ron will be honored in a Celebration of Life at the Amazonia Community Building on October 24th from 1-4.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to The Amazonia Betterment Committee Association.