Ronald "Ronnie" Ellis Thompson July 28, 1939 – January 15, 2019

Services: 1:00 PM, Friday, January 18, 2019 at Maysville Restoration Branch. Visitation: 11:00AM – 1:00PM, prior to the service. Friends may call after 1:00PM Thursday at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations to Camp Quality, DeKalb County Nutrition Center and/or Maysville Restoration Branch. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Ronald E. Thompson
1939-2019

Osborn, Missouri- Ronald “Ronnie” Ellis Thompson, 79, Osborn, MO passed away on January 15, 2019.
Ronnie was born on July 28, 1939 in Magnolia, Iowa to Ellis and Nathalie Pearl (Butterworth) Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Billy and granddaughter, Jace.
Ronnie was a 1957 graduate of Osborn High School. He lived in Kansas City and drove a truck before returning to the farm. Ronnie served in the United States Army, he was stationed on several bases in the United States and Germany. He was a farmer in the Osborn/DeKalb County area from 1966-2006. After retirement from farming Ronnie loved restoring antique tractors and automobiles. Ronnie enjoyed participating in many tractor cruises and loved a good western.
Ronnie was a member of the Maysville Restoration Branch and a former member of the Cameron Hospital Board and Osborn School Board.
Ronnie married Sue Bradshaw on August 14, 1960, to that union four children were born.
Survivors: children, Ronda (Dwayne) Groebe, Osborn, MO, Donnie (Stephani) Thompson, Osborn, and Clint Thompson, Gallatin, MO; 2 sisters, Amogene (Mark) Kretzschmar, Columbia, MO and Karen Fowler, Osborn, MO; 6 grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Ault, Kayla (Clint) Caselman, Jared Groebe, Derek (Kaycee) Thompson, Courtney (Chris) Gitthens and Levi Thompson; 3 great-grandchildren, Tenley Ault, Carson Ault and Madison Thompson.
