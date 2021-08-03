Clear
Ronald “Scooter” C. Richardson, 49

Ronald "Scooter" C. Richardson 49, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:36 PM

Ronald “Scooter” C. Richardson 49, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home. He was born February 23, 1972 in St. Joseph, MO, and he attended Mid Buchanan High School. Ronnie was self employed as a auto upholsterer and window tinter. He enjoyed fishing, and riding his four wheeler. He liked to visit people around the area, and he was a collector, and he loved his daughter tremendously. Ronnie was preceded in death by father, Jimmie C. Richardson, and mother, Judi Ann Simerly, and infant sister, Laurie Ann. Survivors include: step mother, Mary Ellen Richardson of Saint Joseph, MO, sister, Christine (Craig) Curtis of Saint Joseph, MO, his companion, Carla Dragoo of Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Alliyah Richardson.
Graveside Services: 10:30 AM Tuesday at the Faucett Cemetery, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Ronnie Richardson Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
