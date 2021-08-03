Ronald “Scooter” C. Richardson 49, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home. He was born February 23, 1972 in St. Joseph, MO, and he attended Mid Buchanan High School. Ronnie was self employed as a auto upholsterer and window tinter. He enjoyed fishing, and riding his four wheeler. He liked to visit people around the area, and he was a collector, and he loved his daughter tremendously. Ronnie was preceded in death by father, Jimmie C. Richardson, and mother, Judi Ann Simerly, and infant sister, Laurie Ann. Survivors include: step mother, Mary Ellen Richardson of Saint Joseph, MO, sister, Christine (Craig) Curtis of Saint Joseph, MO, his companion, Carla Dragoo of Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Alliyah Richardson.

Graveside Services: 10:30 AM Tuesday at the Faucett Cemetery, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Ronnie Richardson Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.