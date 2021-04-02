Ronald W. McCulloch, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
He was born October 6, 1941 in Sacramento, California to James and Verna (Wood) McCulloch.
Ronald married Janice Lucille Grubb September 15, 1961. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers.
Additional survivors include 1 son; 1 daughter; 4 granddaughters; 8 great-grandchildren; and one brother.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
