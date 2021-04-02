Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ronald W. McCulloch, 79

Ronald W. McCulloch, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 2:07 PM

Ronald W. McCulloch, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
He was born October 6, 1941 in Sacramento, California to James and Verna (Wood) McCulloch.
Ronald married Janice Lucille Grubb September 15, 1961. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers.
Additional survivors include 1 son; 1 daughter; 4 granddaughters; 8 great-grandchildren; and one brother.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Falls City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories