Ronald W. “Ron” Wisneski, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri

Service Monday, November 18, 2019 3:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 9:01 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Ronald W. “Ron” Wisneski
1956-2019

Ronald W. “Ron” Wisneski, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.
He was born August 13, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Ron married Rebecca October 17, 2015. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, football and spending time with family and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Olive (Wilcoxson) Wisneski.
Additional survivors include, daughter, Holly Crawley (Wes); step-daughters, Kathryn and Kriston England; step-sons, Steven and Bryan England; sister, Terri Nelson (Ed); brother, Thomas Wisneski (Windy); numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of The Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com

