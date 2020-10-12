Clear
Ronald W. VanHoutan, 60

Service: Saturday, October 24th, 2020 4:00 PM @ TNT Tavern. St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ronald W. VanHoutan, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday October 10, 2020 in St. Joseph. He was born December 1, 1959 in St. Joseph, son of Janice & Donald VanHoutan. He attended Central High School and worked at Falkner Plumbing for nearly 25 years. Ronnie enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Thomas and Danny VanHoutan. He is survived by sons, Michael Russell of Trenton, MO, Ronald VanHoutan Jr. of St. Joseph, sister, Diana Riggs of Trenton, MO, brother, Billy (Marla) VanHoutan of St. Joseph, 3 granddaughters, Ashton, Raylea and Lexi, and his former wife, Sandy VanHoutan. He will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at TNT Tavern. Memorials are requested to the Ronnie VanHoutan Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

