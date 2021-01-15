Clear
Ronald Wayne Magers, 82

Ronald Wayne Magers, 82, of St. Joseph, passed into the heavenly realm on January 10, 2021 at Carriage Square Health Care Center.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:42 PM

Ronald was born November 11, 1938 to Bernie and Mary Magers in Macon, Missouri. He married his high school sweetheart, Patty M. Farmer on December 21, 1957. They were blessed with a son Jeff and a daughter Cheri.

Ron served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 -1961. On return from the service, he worked at St. Joe Tobacco Co., Adams Dairy, Meadow Gold Dairy, Varco Pruden, Guys Foods and then Affiliated Foods until his retirement in 2004.

He enjoyed woodworking, antique cars, camping with his family and mowing the lawn on his rider. He was involved in Little League boys baseball, coaching and helping build the first Deer Park ball field. He enjoyed girls softball, especially watching granddaughter Hannah play.

His was one of the founding families that established the St. John CEC Church in 1993, becoming an ordained deacon in 1997, where he served as acolyte master, worked through the church with Our Brothers House and through Moving Spirit Ministries and addiction counseling until health reasons forced his retirement in 2018.

He was predeceased by grandparents Luther and Minnie Magers; parents Bernie and Mary Magers; sister Mary Jean Kochenderfer and nephew Jimmy Kochenderfer.

Ron is survived by his wife Patty; son Jeff (Melinda) Magers; daughter Cheri L. Rush; grandaughters Colbey M. (Jeff) Klick and Hannah N. Rush; great grandchildren Bristol Knisley and Dover Knisley; nephew Jason Kochenderfer, and cousins Toni Anderson (Kim), and Peggy Whitley and family.

Per his wishes, Ron has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

There will be a Celebration of Life and visitation at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John CEC, Carriage Square or a charity of the donor's choice. Cards may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.heatonbowmansmith.com.

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
