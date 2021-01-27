Ronda Lea Wiederholt, 60, of Clyde, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Mosiac in St. Joseph, MO.

Ronda was born in Denver, Colorado, on August 15, 1960. She had lived in Florida; and had been in this area since the 5th grade. Her parents were Ora B. and Sarah Lou (Hopkins) Wiley. They preceded her in death.

She had attended St. Columba Catholic Church, and now at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Ronda loved to travel and had been all over the United States. Also in the Bahama’s and Mexico. She enjoyed watching her grandkids playing sports, and just being with them.

She graduated from Maryville High School, class of 1978.

Ronda spent over 30 years in campus dining at Northwest Missouri State University; managing new employees, doing the hiring, and once said, she has over 5,000 family members because of her time there.

On May 21, 1977, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Maryville, Ronda was united in marriage to Alan Bernard Wiederholt. They were married over 43 years at her death. He survives of the home.

Her other survivors include her children: Alan (Donna) Wiederholt, Maryville, MO, Jason (Amanda) Wiederholt, Maryville, MO, Bobbi Jo Marie Williams, Kansas City, MO, Tracy Lea Hayden, Maryville, MO, and Lynnsey Sara (Trevor) Cain, Conception Junction, MO; her brother, Ben Wiley, Maryville, MO; 2 sisters: Debra (Roger) Stiens, Maryville, MO, and Patricia (Randy) Piveral, Clarinda, IA; 17 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Wednesday, at the Bram Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are can be sent to Northwest Alumni Association, 800 University Ave, Maryville, MO, 64468. To establish a fund to plant a tree on campus in Ronda’s memory.