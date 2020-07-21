Clear

Ronnie Amos Lilly, 77

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 10:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ronnie Amos Lilly
1943-2020

Ronnie Amos Lilly, 77, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was born June 6, 1943 in Washington, D.C.
Ronnie married Elizabeth Jane Bunton June 17, 1962; she preceded him in death November 18, 2008.
He was a self-employed painter.
Ronnie was also preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Roberta (McCreary) Lilly, and brother, Gary.
Survivors include daughters, Becki Friedel (Mike), Cyndi Lilly, Julie Clary (Dave); son, Eric Lilly; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, George; sisters, Sharlene, Joyce, Joann; numerous nieces, nephews, and many good friends.
Ronnie was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning bringing anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain across the area. A couple of spots saw up to 6 inches of rain very quickly which caused some flash flooding in the south part of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories