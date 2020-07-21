Ronnie Amos Lilly

1943-2020

Ronnie Amos Lilly, 77, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

He was born June 6, 1943 in Washington, D.C.

Ronnie married Elizabeth Jane Bunton June 17, 1962; she preceded him in death November 18, 2008.

He was a self-employed painter.

Ronnie was also preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Roberta (McCreary) Lilly, and brother, Gary.

Survivors include daughters, Becki Friedel (Mike), Cyndi Lilly, Julie Clary (Dave); son, Eric Lilly; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, George; sisters, Sharlene, Joyce, Joann; numerous nieces, nephews, and many good friends.

Ronnie was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.