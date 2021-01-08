Clear

Ronnie Eugene Herndon, 73

Ronnie Eugene Herndon, 73, of St. Joseph, died December 17, 2020.

Ronnie Eugene Herndon, 73, of St. Joseph, died December 17, 2020. Ronnie was born August 20, 1947, in St. Joseph, to Drexel Dean and Vivian Lenore (Weddle) Herndon.

He was a graduate of Benton High School. He graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Missouri Western State University and then received his Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of California - Davis.

Ronnie served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Prior to retirement he worked as a social worker for the St. Joseph State Hospital. He then worked for Family Guidance Center.

Survivors include his children, Steven Herndon, Erika Jackson (Richard), Casey Jennings (Justin), Justin White (Kathy Johnson); grandchildren, R.J., Jordan, and Emma Jackson; five great-grandchildren, Lilly, Elijah, Caden, Kaitlin, Megan; a brother Eddie Herndon; and his long-time companion, Chris White.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother Gary Herndon.

Ronnie loved to walk his dog Kyle and was an avid sports fan.

Memorials may be made to Heartwarmers of St. Joseph.

There will be no services at this time.

