Ronnie Hal Cooke November 19, 1947 - July 27, 2019

Memorial Service: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, KS with visitation an hour ahead of service time. Memorials: NEK Hospice, Doniphan County Home Health and Gary Sinise Foundation

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

TROY, KANSAS - Ronnie Hal Cooke, 71, of Troy, Kansas passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home.

Ron was born on November 19, 1947 to Harold & Raeola Cooke in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Ron was a disabled Vietnam Veteran serving with the United States Navy. He was an over the road truck driver for 35 years, retiring from UPS in 2007.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ron is survived by spouse of 43 years Susie Cooke of the home, four step-children, Val (Mark) Wiedmer, Troy, KS; Donnie (Denise) King, Kuna, Idaho; Becky (Leon) Martinez, Troy, KS; Danny (Shelbe) King, Troy, KS; eight grandchildren and four great-grandsons; sister Nancy (Don) Burton and brother Randy Cooke, Arizona.

Ron’s hobbies were golf, walking and lawn care. He was a member of Troy Christian Church.

