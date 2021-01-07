Ronnie Henry 63 of Plattsburg Missouri died Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020 at his residence. Born on Dec. 31, 1956 in Smithville Missouri to Harold T. and Georgia Frances (Sharp) Henry. Ronnie was a high school graduate and a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked 27 years with the Clinton County Sheriffs Dept., he was a member of the Plattsburg First Presbyterian Church.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Harold Henry.

Survivors include two sisters Doris (Carl) Brooks of Lathrop Missouri; May (Rick) Ridge of Parkville Missouri; two brothers Roy (Vali) Henry of Parkville Missouri; Daniel Henry of Independence Missouri, and a host of nephews and nieces and friends.

Healing farewell graveside service and interment will be held 1:00PM Monday Dec. 14, 2020 at the Mt. Zion Cemetery Gower Missouri. The family will gather with friends from 12noon until 12:45pm Monday at the funeral home. Those that attend are asked to wear mask. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.