Ronnie Lee Clark, Sr.

1949-2020

Ronnie Lee Clark, Sr., 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.

He was born November 10, 1949 to Jack and Dorothy (Daniels) Clark.

Ronnie married Linda Burmaster. She preceded him in death.

He enjoyed car shows. Ronnie liked fast motors and classics. He liked Elvis. He played Army games on the X-Box too. He often told stories to his family, whom he loved dearly.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister; Jacqueline Nolan.

Survivors include children, Ronnie Clark, Jr. (Teena), Tammy Clark, Jeff Clark (Lisa) and Diana Clark; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Clark, Sandy Wright (Donn), Ruthie Shepherd, Vickie Bisch (Charles), Pam Russell (Wes), Janice Clark (Steve); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.