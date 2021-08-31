Ronnie Lee McKnight 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born April 8, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Sharon & Ronald McKnight. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and he was a truck driver with Louden Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, and loved going to flea markets. He was a very generous and giving person, he would give you his last $20 if you needed it. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Ellen McKnight, his parents, and sister, Starla Ann McKnight. Survivors include: sister, Penny McKnight, brother, Darren McKnight both of St. Joseph, nieces, Amanda Hughes and Misty Hughes, and Brittny McNight, as well as several great nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Monday with a Memorial Service following Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Ronnie McKnight Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.