Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ronnie Lee McKnight, 55

Ronnie Lee McKnight 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:36 PM

Ronnie Lee McKnight 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born April 8, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Sharon & Ronald McKnight. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and he was a truck driver with Louden Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, and loved going to flea markets. He was a very generous and giving person, he would give you his last $20 if you needed it. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Ellen McKnight, his parents, and sister, Starla Ann McKnight. Survivors include: sister, Penny McKnight, brother, Darren McKnight both of St. Joseph, nieces, Amanda Hughes and Misty Hughes, and Brittny McNight, as well as several great nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Monday with a Memorial Service following Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Ronnie McKnight Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories