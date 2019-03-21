Clear

Ronnie Perry Guinn Sr. November 27, 1938 - March 18, 2019

Funeral Services: 10:00 am Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri. Memorials are requested to a Charity of the donors choice

Ronnie P. Guinn Sr. 80, of Faucett, Missouri passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his farm in Dearborn, MO. He was born November 27, 1938 in De Kalb, MO, son of the late Hazel and Auda Guinn. He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1956, and he was a life long farmer. He married Maxine Turner on August 23, 1964, and she precedes him in death. He enjoyed tractor pulling, hunting, mushroom hunting, and hunting arrowheads and Indian artifacts, and working around the farm. Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. Survivors include: son, Ronald "Rube" (Staci) Guinn, Jr. of Weston, MO, granddaughter, Karli Elizabeth Guinn, brothers, Gary (Barbara) Guinn, Atchison, KS and Bill (Marilyn) Guinn, DeKalb, MO, and sister, JoAnn Nanninga of Maryville, MO.

