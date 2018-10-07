Clear
Ronnie Rickel July 14, 1943 - October 7, 2018

Funeral services Thursday, October 11, 2018, 11:00 AM at Grace Evangelical Church with family receiving friends one hour prior. Interment Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Missouri Pallative & Hospice Care or the Kitty Cat Connection.

Ronnie Rickel, 75, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018 with family.

Ronnie was born July 14, 1943 to William and Gladys (Rice) Rickel. He worked for Braniff, Eastern Airlines and Blue Ridge Mazda.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene Buser, Velma Fisher & Mary Swanson and brother, Tommie Rickel.

He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Rickel, Ronnie (Sherrie) Rickel & Tim (Susie) Rickel; grandchildren, Colin, Jacob, Natasha, Nicole, Sydney, Keenan & Matthew; brothers, Tracy, Willie & Kookie Rickel; sisters, Elladean Sutton & Cheryl Cattan.

