Rosa Christena "Chris" Harman, 88

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rosa Christena "Chris" Harman, 88, passed away in St. Joseph on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Chris was born on February 26, 1932 in Humphreys, MO to Sherman and Mary Pierce. She married Elmer Harman on April 17, 1950. He preceded her in death on December 10, 1991.

She worked many years in the restaurant business, finally retiring from Walmart in 1997.

Chris loved life and people. She loved traveling, building puzzles and binging on Gunsmoke episodes. But most especially, she loved on her family and friends a lot.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; son, Alvin; brother Truman; sister, Dorothy; and two grandchildren.

She is survived by her brothers Bill (Ellen), and Vernon (Marilyn); sister, Addie; daughters, Karen Auten (George), Cheryll Fowler and Charlene Colorado (Rick); 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Public visitation will be Wednesday, April 29 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Graveside service 3:00 PM, Thursday, April 30, at Bolckow Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to either the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron, MO or the ASPCA.

The family would like to thank Freudenthal Hospice for their care.

