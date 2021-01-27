Rosalee Ann Adkins, 78

Troy, Kansas - Rosalee Ann (Wright) Adkins, 78, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Two Timbers in Highland, Kansas.

Rosalee was born on September 15, 1942 in Cawker City, Kansas to Richard J. and Geneva Mae (Winkel) Wright.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas.

Rosalee married Arthur “Art” Adkins on April 23, 1960 in Troy, Kansas. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mark Adkins, and granddaughter, Malorie Adkins.

Additional survivors; daughter, Sheila Gaul (Brad) Troy, Kansas.

Son, Bryan Adkins (Natalie), St. Joseph, Missouri.

Grandchildren, Christina Prudden, Joshua Adkins, Jared Adkins, Nolan Franken, Whitney Atha, Brian Gaul, Brett Gaul, Ashleigh Adkins and Sawyer Adkins.

11 Great grandchildren,

Brother, Richard Wright (Marsha Ann), St. Joseph, Missouri

Nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 18, 2021

At the First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas.

Visitation 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Monday, 1 hour prior to service at the church. Friends may call after 12 noon Sunday to 5 P.M. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas

Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Fund Dist. #1 or the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease.