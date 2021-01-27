Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rosalee Ann Adkins, 78

Rosalee Ann (Wright) Adkins, 78, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Two Timbers in Highland, Kansas.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:59 PM

Troy, Kansas - Rosalee Ann (Wright) Adkins, 78, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Two Timbers in Highland, Kansas.

Rosalee was born on September 15, 1942 in Cawker City, Kansas to Richard J. and Geneva Mae (Winkel) Wright.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas.

Rosalee married Arthur “Art” Adkins on April 23, 1960 in Troy, Kansas. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mark Adkins, and granddaughter, Malorie Adkins.

Additional survivors; daughter, Sheila Gaul (Brad) Troy, Kansas.

Son, Bryan Adkins (Natalie), St. Joseph, Missouri.

Grandchildren, Christina Prudden, Joshua Adkins, Jared Adkins, Nolan Franken, Whitney Atha, Brian Gaul, Brett Gaul, Ashleigh Adkins and Sawyer Adkins.

11 Great grandchildren,

Brother, Richard Wright (Marsha Ann), St. Joseph, Missouri

Nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 18, 2021

At the First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas.

Visitation 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Monday, 1 hour prior to service at the church. Friends may call after 12 noon Sunday to 5 P.M. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas

Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Fund Dist. #1 or the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Clarinda
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories