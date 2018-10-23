Rosalia "Sally" (Wempe) Smith, 98, of St. Joseph, Missouri; passed from her earthly home to be joined with the Lord on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Sally was born on June 8, 1920 in Seneca, Kansas to the late Paul and Rosemary (Koehler) Wempe. She was a graduate of St. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Seneca, Kansas.

Prior to her marriage, Sally was a stenographer for the Nemaha County Farm Bureau.

On July 21, 1941, Sally married Garth H. Smith in Seneca, Kansas. To that union three children were born, Kent, who passed away in 1993, Vicky Roseberry and Debby Miljavac.

During World War II, Sally held a civil service job as a typist in Cheyenne and Colorado Springs, where her husband was stationed.

Sally was associated with her late husband, Garth H. Smith, in the funeral business. At one time they owned funeral homes in Seneca, Axtel and Marysville, Kansas and North Kansas City, Missouri.

In June of 1956, they moved to St. Joseph, Missouri and purchased Heaton-Bowman Funeral Home and in 1962 they acquired H.O. Sidenfaden to form what is currently known as, Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Sally was a licensed funeral director and served as Chairwoman of the Board for Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. She also served as president of St. Joseph Crematory Company, St. Joseph Memorials, Inc. and McNeill Grave Marker Company.

She was a faithful and active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and was a long time member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where she had served on the Parish Council and had been a Cub Scout, Brownie and Girl Scout leader.

Sally belonged to the Charitable Ladies of St. Joseph, Daughters of Isabella and was a Charter Member of Ladies Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus Council 571. She was a member of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, State Hospital Auxiliary, Order of the Golden Rule and was a Ducks Unlimited Sponsor. She also served on the Board of Directors for Winterset Bank, in Harrisonville, MO, from 1992 to 1998.

Sally was the matriarch of her family and business. Always living and guiding with impeccable grace, faith, strength and dignity in all that she did. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

Sally is survived by her two daughters, Vicky Roseberry (Harvey), Debby Miljavac (John); daughter-in-law, Judy Smith; sisters, Elsie Steck, Mary Jane Rochel and Clara Louise Lackey; eight grandchildren, Michele, Ryan, Kristi, Kacee, Jay, Chris, Nikki and Josh; 19 great-grandchildren.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband Garth in 1989, her son, Kent; siblings, Arthur Wempe, Jerry Wempe, Mark Wempe, Paul Richard Wempe; sisters, Marcella Lierz, Cleta Harris, Betty Haug and Rosemary Luebbe.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 10:00 AM Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where a Daughters of Isabella & Charitable Ladies Rosary will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday.

Mrs. Smith will be removed from our chapel at 4:00 PM. A Parish Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends 6:30 to 8:30 PM Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bishop LeBlond Garth Smith Scholarship Fund, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, St. Francis House of Bread or donor's choice.