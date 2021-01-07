Rosalie Ballard, 87, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at a local health care center. She was born May 9, 1933 in St. Joseph, daughter of Velma and Melvin Amos. She attended Floyd School. She married William Ballard Sr. on December 20, 1951. Rosalie's hobbies included bowling, cooking, crocheting and playing card games. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Ballard, Sr.,brothers, Billy Sr., Woodie, Eddie, Dennis, Charles "Baldy", Ronnie, Melvin Jr, sisters, Patricia Amos, Dorothy Amos, Velma "Squirt" Wilfong, daughter-in-law, Juanita Ballard and great-granddaughter, Emilee Rose Williams. Survivors include children, Judy (Randy) Whiting of St Joseph, Bill (Nancy) Ballard of Conway, AR and Roger Ballard of St. Joseph, brother, Leonard "Butch" (Joyce) Amos of St. Joseph, sisters, Evelyn (Frank) Cook of St. Joseph, Juanita "Toad" Timmons of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Randy (Tina) Whiting, Stacey (Matthew) Bell, Morgan (Alex) Williams, Anna (Billy) Henley, great-grandchildren, Hallie and Madilyn Whiting and Brandon Henley, great-great-granddaughter, Adee Henley.

Private Family Funeral Services with public livestreaming at 10:00 am, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jeff Pickerel officiating, Guestbook and Viewing will be from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Parkinson's Foundation, Ronald McDonald Charities or Second Harvest Food Bank. Online livestreaming, condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.