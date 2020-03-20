Clear
Rosalie Gabriel, 89

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:29 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rosalie Gabriel 89, of Savannah, MO passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home in Savannah. She was born April 21, 1930. She married Lewis Gabriel in Hiawatha, KS on August 1, 1952 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2018.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked in the cafeteria in the Savannah Public School system. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and cooking. She always put her family and friends first before herself.

She is survived by her son, Dave Gabriel of Troy, KS; daughter, Brenda (Greg) Weigart of Savannah; six grandchildren, Nathan, David, Matt, Taylor, Kalcie, and Sydnee; and ten great-grandchildren.

A private family inurnment will be at a later date. Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice, 711 N 36th St, St Joseph, MO 64506.

A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
