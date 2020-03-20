Rosalie Gabriel 89, of Savannah, MO passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home in Savannah. She was born April 21, 1930. She married Lewis Gabriel in Hiawatha, KS on August 1, 1952 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2018.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked in the cafeteria in the Savannah Public School system. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and cooking. She always put her family and friends first before herself.

She is survived by her son, Dave Gabriel of Troy, KS; daughter, Brenda (Greg) Weigart of Savannah; six grandchildren, Nathan, David, Matt, Taylor, Kalcie, and Sydnee; and ten great-grandchildren.

A private family inurnment will be at a later date. Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice, 711 N 36th St, St Joseph, MO 64506.